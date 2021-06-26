Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Black mothers in Virginia have worse health outcomes. Advocates want bias training for doctors, but can it narrow the gap?

Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery &...
Tiffany Casby cradles her newborn son Zayne, shortly after birthing him at Embrace Midwifery & Birth Center in Richmond in 2017.(Photo by Cheyenne Varner)
By Kate Masters
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Like many health experts, Dora Muhammad was dismayed when national headlines began to highlight growing racial disparities in maternal mortality.

Virginia was no exception. Black women in the state are more than twice as likely to die in childbirth than White women, according to the most recently available data from the state Department of Health. But Muhammed, the health equity program manager for the nonprofit Virginia Interfaith Center, was even more concerned about why.

“It’s already well-known that the rates are higher,” she said. Not as familiar was a 2019 report from the Virginia Maternal Mortality Review team, which analyzed the role of chronic illnesses in pregnancy-related deaths. Among women with long-term conditions, Black women died at more than double the rate as White patients. But 44 percent of all deaths, researchers found, were linked to at least one provider-related failure, including “a lack of diagnosis, treatment or follow-up.”

“The most common thread I hear is that a Black woman will come in with pain, with a condition where she knows something is wrong with her body,” said Muhammed, who worked with the governor’s office to coordinate a series of listening sessions across the state. “And instead, she’s just not taken seriously by her doctor.”

Those experiences have informed a growing push to require implicit bias training for Virginia’s medical professionals. The concept isn’t new for the state’s General Assembly, which recently passed a similar law requiring teachers to be assessed on “cultural competency.”

While the trainings sometimes go by different names, the underlying concept is similar, Muhammad said. The idea is that poor outcomes, whether in education or health, can be linked to unconscious differences in how people of color are treated. But if providers learn to recognize and counteract those biases, treatment could improve. Other states, including Michigan and California, have passed similar laws aimed at ending discrimination in doctor’s offices.

KEEP READING AT VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>>

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
A Richmond couple tried getting answers from the post office but not much luck - until now.
‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home

Latest News

An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash
Greater Richmond Children’s Choir seeking new members
Henrico: 3-week repair at Cox, Nuckols roads begins Monday
North American T-6/SNJ
WWII aircraft makes way to Culpeper for July 4th weekend