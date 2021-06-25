Healthcare Pros
William & Mary names new athletic director

((Source: William & Mary))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - William & Mary has named its new athletic director.

Brian Mann comes from the University of California - Berkeley, where he was senior associate athletics director.

He brings 18 years of experience in collegiate athletics with him.

William and Mary said he was selected after an extensive national search.

Mann will become the full-time director on Aug. 9 after he’s fully transitioned to Williamsburg.

