William & Mary names new athletic director

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - William & Mary has named its new athletic director.

Brian Mann comes from the University of California - Berkeley, where he was senior associate athletics director.

He brings 18 years of experience in collegiate athletics with him.

William and Mary said he was selected after an extensive national search.

Mann will become the full-time director on Aug. 9 after he’s fully transitioned to Williamsburg.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.