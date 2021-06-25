Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

U.S. Senate passes bill to benefit farmers

The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.
The U.S. Senate has passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.(WHSV)
By Kayla Brooks
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA CO., Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Senate overwhelmingly passed a bill to give farmers a financial boost.

The Growing Climate Solutions Act states farmers will be able to sell carbon credits to corporations like McDonalds and Microsoft. Carbon credits help offset carbon emissions.

Under the act, the Agriculture Department will create a certification program for farmers, ranchers and foresters.

“It’s making it easier to basically set up markets for trading carbon credit,” said Augusta County Farm Bureau Principal Officer, Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers in the Valley might have to wait for their share.

“At least initially, when it’s in its newer kind of start of phase, it’s primarily going to be a market initially for larger midwestern farmers,” said Bradley Dunsmore.

Dunsmore says farmers with grassy fields won’t be able to make much right away.

“Carbon market’s also going to be initially at least set up more friendly for crop operations as opposed to grazing operations,” he said.

Dunsmore says Valley farmers likely won’t see changes until more legislation passes.

There’s a similar debate going through the House, but no debates or votes have been set.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dazmon Gary’s grieving mother believes there’s someone who knows something that will help...
Family wants answers after 20-year-old rapper is killed leaving Petersburg recording studio
An NBC12 viewer shared this photo of a vehicle involved in a reported shooting in Henrico.
Henrico police search for man involved in shooting, car crash
State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings
Fire officials say the fire started in the garage and spread to the home, causing quite a bit...
Two people escape injury in Chesterfield house fire

Latest News

NBC12 News Today won an Emmy during the 63rd annual Capital Emmy award ceremony.
NBC12 honored with 6 Emmy awards
Police investigate a drive-by shooting near Glenway Court.
Police: 1 critically injured in Southside drive-by shooting
3 Shreveport police officers placed on departmental leave
Driver dies following Sunday morning Chesterfield crash
A now-viral Virginia Department of Transportation sign reads: "DRIVING FAST AND FURIOUS? THAT'S...
‘I Love You Back!’: Ludacris responds to VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign
Police tape.
Richmond Police investigate three overnight shootings