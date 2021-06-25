Video shows construction underway on Dorey Park’s new baseball stadium
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Construction is well underway on the baseball stadium at Henrico’s Dorey Park.
City leaders released a video update on Twitter showing the construction of the $3 million project announced last month.
Once completed, it will have a renovated playing field along with covered seating, an enclosed press box, sunken dugouts, LED lighting and a digital scoreboard.
The first pitch on the new field is slated for May 2022.
