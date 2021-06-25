Upcoming vaccine clinics to be held at three Richmond libraries
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting vaccine clinics at libraries in Richmond this weekend.
The following Richmond Public Libraries will host vaccine clinics on June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:
- North Avenue Branch, 2901 North Avenue
- East End Branch, 1200 North 25th Street
- Hull Street Branch, 1400 Hull Street Road
No appointments are needed.
Those who are ages 12 and older may receive the vaccine.
