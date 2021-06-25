Healthcare Pros
Upcoming vaccine clinics to be held at three Richmond libraries

No appointments are needed.
No appointments are needed.
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health will be hosting vaccine clinics at libraries in Richmond this weekend.

The following Richmond Public Libraries will host vaccine clinics on June 26 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.:

  • North Avenue Branch, 2901 North Avenue
  • East End Branch, 1200 North 25th Street
  • Hull Street Branch, 1400 Hull Street Road

No appointments are needed.

Those who are ages 12 and older may receive the vaccine.

Click here for more information on free upcoming vaccination events.

