Train vs. vehicle crash leaves passengers seriously injured

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Passengers are taken to hospital with serious injuries after a train versus vehicle accident at Outpost Road, according to a Facebook post by New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police in investigating this incident.

Virginia State Police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and NKSO all responded to the crash.

