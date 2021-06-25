Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Train vs. vehicle crash leaves passengers seriously injured

(Source: Pixabay)
(Source: Pixabay)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Passengers are taken to hospital with serious injuries after a train versus vehicle accident at Outpost Road, according to a Facebook post by New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Virginia State Police in investigating this incident.

Virginia State Police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and NKSO all responded to the crash.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.

Latest News

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
Expert: “Entirely too early” to identify cause of Florida building collapse
Sleeping
Tips for getting back on a normal sleep schedule
3d printed home in Southside richmond
Virginia’s first 3-D printed home going up in Richmond’s Southside
Henrico County Public Schools
Henrico Schools release updated proposal calendars for pre-Labor Day starts