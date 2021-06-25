Healthcare Pros
The smooth coneflower makes a comeback

Smooth coneflower (Echinacea laevigata).
Smooth coneflower (Echinacea laevigata).(Caroline Krom/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service)
By Sarah Vogelsong
Published: Jun. 25, 2021
The smooth coneflower, a droopy, lavender-pink flower whose petals fall away from its head like a skimpy skirt, has a tendency to look like it’s on death’s doorstep.

For years that wasn’t far from the truth: In 1992, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service found only 21 populations of the flower (Echinacea laevigata) still existed in Virginia, the Carolinas and Georgia and listed the species as endangered.

Now, though, it’s time for the smooth coneflower to perk up. On Wednesday, Fish and Wildlife proposed upgrading (or, in agency speak, “downlisting”) the species from endangered to threatened following conservation work that has helped strengthen its toehold in the region.

Today researchers have identified 44 distinct populations of the flower, with just over a third of them in Virginia. According to Susan Wojtowicz, a visitor services specialist with U.S. Fish and Wildlife, the smooth coneflower can be found in Alleghany, Amherst, Botetourt, Campbell, Craig, Floyd, Franklin, Giles, Halifax, Montgomery, Pulaski, Roanoke and Rockbridge counties and the cities of Covington and Radford.

A number of populations are managed by the U.S. Forest Service in both the George Washington and Jefferson National Forests.

A 1995 recovery plan published by the Fish and Wildlife Service declared that the agency would reconsider the species’ endangered classification once “12 geographically distinct, self-sustaining populations” were protected in at least two counties in Virginia, two in North Carolina, two in South Carolina and one in Georgia, among other criteria.

Despite its small numbers, the smooth coneflower has nevertheless made its presence in Virginia felt over the years: a November 2000 article in the Richmond Times-Dispatch noted the Virginia Department of Transportation earlier that year had rerouted a proposed highway to avoid a concentration of the blooms.

KEEP READING ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM >>>>>

.
.(Virginia Mercury)

The Virginia Mercury is a new, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization covering Virginia government and policy.

Submit a news tip.

