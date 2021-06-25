Healthcare Pros
Senators Warner, Kaine to introduce bill to help Virginia's Minor League Baseball teams

The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will be introducing a new bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams.

The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would provide up to $550 million in federal relief funding for Minor League teams that were hurt financially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

