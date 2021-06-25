Senators Warner, Kaine to introduce bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will be introducing a new bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams.

The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would provide up to $550 million in federal relief funding for Minor League teams that were hurt financially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

