Senators Warner, Kaine to introduce bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will be introducing a new bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams.
The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would provide up to $550 million in federal relief funding for Minor League teams that were hurt financially after the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.
