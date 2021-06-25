Healthcare Pros
Roanoke gun violence up 200 percent over last year

By Pete DeLuca
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 1:22 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun violence in the Star City has doubled since last year.

Friday, Roanoke Police briefed the city’s Gun Violence Prevention Commission on the latest crime statistics.

So far, this year, there have been 31 shootings, compared to 15 at this point last year.

Homicides have more than tripled, from two to seven, and aggravated assaults have doubled, from 12 to 24.

A majority of victims have been teens and young adults, according to RPD Crime Analyst Andrew Reece.

“There’s a large clustering, if you will, of victims between the ages of 16 to 25,” said Reese. “60 percent of our victims fall into that very small window in terms of age grouping.”

So far, only seven shooters have been identified. All are between the ages of 11 and 25.

