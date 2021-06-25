Richmond police now searching for two men wanted in April murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond police say they are now looking for two men wanted in the April murder of a 23-year-old man.

On the night of April 21, officers responded to a home in the 1300 block of Idlewood Avenue. There, police found a man inside a building suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Alex Leonard, 23, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he later died.

Previously, police identified Keion Taylor, 20, as the suspect in the case. He is wanted for murder and firearm violations and has remained at large since being named by police in May. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

SHARE to spread the word! Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Posted by NBC12 on Friday, May 21, 2021

Now, another man identified as Tyeqwon Friend, 23, is also wanted for murder, robbery and firearm violations in connection to the death of Leonard.

Anyone with information on Friend or Taylor should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 804-7800-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.