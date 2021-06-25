Richmond and Henrico Health Districts launch mobile vaccination campaign

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond-Henrico Health District is trying to increase vaccinations by bringing the shots to the people in their “Street to Street” campaign.

Patrick Henry Park hosted one of five events Friday in the East End. Organizers say the goal is to educate and inform people that the vaccine can come to them.

“Get the word out to the lower uptake areas and really have a face-to-face conversation with folks who may have hesitancy still,” Outreach Operation Coordinator Kate Johnson said about the campaign.

Volunteers from VDH, Medical Reserve Corps, and the state, went street to street to spread the word.

“Walk in, get your vaccination, and it’s all good,” one volunteer canvasser simply said to a person sitting in their car along N25th.

Anyone interested in getting the shot then heads over to VDH’s mobile vaccination van, parked at Patrick Henry Park, with shots administered by people like Julie Moon. She called it a “big honor” to help administer shots and help out with the effort.

Friday’s events stretched from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m., starting at the park, and later on to other spots like the East End Library and Hope Pharmacy.

“This is a very unique area where there’s going to be lots of people who are very hesitant, and then lots of people who are totally on board. We anticipate all of that today,” said Johnson.

She said that the campaign also served as an information session for people who might not be fully convinced by what they read online or perhaps don’t have a primary doctor to discuss the benefits of getting the vaccine.

“Not just trying to talk to people about Covid-19 vaccines, but also talking to someone face to face; trying to understand what their struggles through Covid have been, and meeting them where they are,” added Johnson.

There are more walk-up vaccination events planned for Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. - The full schedule can be found here.

