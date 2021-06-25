‘It’s been a real struggle’: Richmond couple says mail is not showing up at their home

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond couple has become frustrated months after moving into a brand new home. All seemed to be going well until they realized important documents weren’t coming in the mail.

In fact, barely any mail is coming to their mailbox at all. They tried getting answers from the post office but did not have much luck - until now. When NBC12 reached out to the postal service on the couple’s behalf, NBC12 got a response right away. Although the postal service hasn’t said what the issue is, leaders there are working to make sure there is no longer an issue.

Not a day goes by where Duane Cregger checks the mailbox, hoping that there’s something there. There usually isn’t.

“Nothing,” he said checking the mailbox Thursday. “I have checked it every day this week.”

He and his husband just moved into their Church Hill home five months ago.

“It’s just been a real nightmare,” Cregger said. That’s because they’re not getting their mail. “We got married so we had some court documents returned, including our name change was returned to the court…My bank statements have been returned to my bank. My bank didn’t want to use this address as my permanent address because it couldn’t send mail to it.”

The list goes on.

“I’ve had medical bills that have not been received,” Cregger continued.

At their wit’s end, the couple put eight letters in the mail from loved ones’ addresses to see if they will end up at their home.

“We’ve gotten one…We just sent this week four more and we’re hoping that those come….It’s been a real struggle, so we didn’t know what to do,” he said.

NBC12 reached out to the postal service on their behalf and got a response asking for more information about the couple. NBC12 passed it on and was told the problem is being escalated to the Officer in Charge.

Shortly afterward, Cregger got a call.

“She said ‘we’re going to figure out what happened.’ We thought [it was] maybe because you reached out to her [or] to someone there,” Cregger said.

He says a manager placed an alert on their account so there’s a careful record of what’s coming in and out. He’s hoping for a fix.

“I had a piece of mail for outgoing that I had in my mailbox for over 10 days. Not a single person came by to pick it up, so we were receiving no attention,” he added.

Cregger says when they first moved there, they had a regular carrier but that person suddenly disappeared. He’s not sure if there’s a staffing issue or something bigger. Even some neighbors had issues.

