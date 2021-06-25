Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape.

In a state that has been facing a major affordable housing shortage, a new alternative to brick and lumber home building could be emerging — 3D printing.

Funded by a $500,000 grant from Virginia Housing, formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority, designed by the Virginia Center for Housing Research at Virginia Tech and printed by Iowa-based construction company Alquist, the first 3D-printed home for sale in Virginia is set to be on the market by October, roughly half as much time as it would take to construct a stick-built home.

The coalition, along with Richmond-based housing nonprofits project:HOMES and the Better Housing Coalition showcased the home Thursday, allowing media to view the printing of the exterior walls. (The foundation, roof and interior walls will be built using traditional techniques.)

The grant money covered Alquist’s purchase of the $370,000 BOD2 3D printer, the key to the project. The machine runs on a gantry system that allows it to be assembled on-site in four hours and disassembled in three, which avoids the hassle of shipping large, pre-built construction materials. Recycled concrete mix is transferred from the large mixing vat to the printer nozzle with a pump and mixed with water along the way, minimizing cracking and chipping. It can also use open source technology that allows for new sustainable materials to be implemented into the process.

The 1,550 square foot, three-bed and two-bath house on Carnation Street in South Richmond will have concrete exterior walls, which the developers say will allow the house to better retain temperature (saving on heating and cooling costs), resist extreme weather and cut down on maintenance. The house will also be equipped with indoor environment sensors and an alarm system, as well as other features designed to optimize energy consumption. Virginia Housing expects the house to be 50 percent more energy efficient than the state code requires. The target construction cost is $180,000 and it will be listed at about $210,000.

The Better Housing Coalition, a Richmond nonprofit housing developer that manages rental properties and has helped first-time homebuyers get into new or renovated single-family houses, is spearheading the next step in the 3D home process: fielding potential buyers. BHC Vice President Lynn McAteer wants to showcase how the energy efficiency of the house can help with saving time and lowering energy bills. BHC also plans to heavily subsidize whoever ends up buying the home. “BHC is providing a down payment assistance grant for the buyer,” McAteer said. “This is a prototype, the total cost of it wouldn’t be affordable to that first-time homebuyer, so we’ve raised private philanthropy to give a grant of fifty to seventy-five thousand dollars to the buyer for an affordable mortgage.”

(Virginia Mercury)

