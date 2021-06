POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office says a 16-year-old who was missing for more than a week has been located safely.

Deputies say Joni Bradley ran away from her home on June 15. She was found safe on June 25.

