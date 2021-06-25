Police escort people out of Pennsylvania Home Depot for having exorcism in lumber aisle
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
DICKSON CITY, Pa. (WWBT) - A police department in Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania got an unusual call on Monday afternoon.
In a call log on Facebook, posted by the Dickson City Police Department, officers were called to a Home Depot just before 3:30 p.m. on June 21.
The call was for disorderly people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees.
Police said the group was escorted out of the building.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.