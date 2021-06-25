Healthcare Pros
Petersburg police say no wrong doing by officers in deadly river altercation

Willie Noise’s relatives have concerns about an altercation at the river that claimed his life.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Through an internal investigation, the Petersburg Police Department has determined that officers did nothing wrong when they responded to an argument that later resulted in a murder.

The police were originally called to the scene to settle an argument between Willie Noise III, 74, and Jimmy Merhout, 52, on June 6.

According to Noise’s family, the men were arguing over Merhout driving recklessly on a gravel road and Noise asking him to stop. The confrontation sparked an argument and officers ordered the men to part ways.

“Officers left the scene, everything was squashed at that point,” Deputy Chief Chambliss said.

Later that day, Petersburg police officers were called for a reported shooting and discovered both men with gunshot wounds. Noise, 74, was dead.

Merhout was charged with murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Noise’s family raised concerns that the police could have done more to prevent his death because they were called earlier in the day.

The Petersburg Police Department conducted an internal investigation and found that the officers did nothing wrong.

