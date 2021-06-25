News to Know for June 25: RHHD launches vaccine event; Florida condo collapse; Minor League baseball bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Summer Humidity Returns

The big weather story: Summertime humidity returns Friday!

Today will be partly sunny and humid with a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening.

Highs in the low 80s.

Building Collapse

Nearly 100 people remain missing Friday morning, a day after the 12-story building collapsed into rubble early Thursday. Much of the Champlain’s beachside sheared off for unknown reasons, pancaking into a pile of concrete and metal more than 30 feet (10 meters) high.

Only one person had been confirmed dead, but officials feared that number could skyrocket.

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that collapsed early Thursday, June 24, 2021 in Surfside, Fla. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Eleven injuries were reported, with four people treated at hospitals.

Officials said no cause for the collapse has been determined.

New Kent Train Vs. Car

One person is dead and multiple more seriously hurt after a train versus vehicle accident at Outpost Road, according to a Facebook post by New Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Train versus vehicle accident Virginia State Police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and NKSO all... Posted by New Kent County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, June 24, 2021

Virginia State Police in investigating this incident.

Virginia State Police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and NKSO all responded to the crash.

RHHD Launches Vaccine Event

The Richmond and Henrico Health Districts (RHHD) are launching community-wide days of outreach and vaccination opportunities.

Starting June 25, the RHHD is launching a street-to-street event along the 25th Street corridor in Richmond’s East End. Richmond and Henrico Health Districts Nurse Manager, Amy Popovich, said outreach is their goal with these events.

RHHD starts street to street vaccine events Friday

Following the event, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney will hold a Day of Action on June 26 with vaccination stations at North Ave, Hull Street and East End libraries. Vaccines will be offered 1-4 p.m.

For more vaccination opportunities, click here.

Vaccine Clinic In Hanover Closes

A vaccine clinic in Hanover County will be shutting down.

The clinic located at 135 Junction Drive will be closing on June 25.

COVID-19 Vaccination (MGN)

The remaining appointments at that location are for those who previously scheduled second dose appointments. The center will still accept walk-ins during all remaining clinics.

Anyone receiving his or her first dose through a walk-in visit at the vaccination center will need to obtain their second dose from one of the clinic’s community partners.

Bryant’s Cider Vaccine Event

Bryant’s Cider in Richmond is hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event on Friday with free beer and discounts for vaccinated folks.

The cider company is partnering with the Richmond City Health District and Bremo Pharmacy to host the event from 4-6 p.m. at 2114 E. Main Street on June 25.

Bryants Cider (Bryant's Cider)

Anyone who gets vaccinated can receive a free cider flight. Those who are already got their shots can get half-off drinks with proof of vaccination.

No appointments are required, and Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Chauvin Sentencing

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin learns his sentence Friday for murder in George Floyd’s death, closing a chapter in a case that sparked global outrage and a reckoning on racial disparities in America.

Chauvin, 45, faces decades in prison, with several legal experts predicting a sentence of 20 to 25 years.

Derek Chauvin will be sentenced on Friday for the murder of George Floyd.

Though Chauvin is widely expected to appeal, he also still faces trial on federal civil rights charges, along with three other fired officers who have yet to have their state trials.

Chauvin was convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for pressing his knee against Floyd’s neck for about 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd said he couldn’t breathe and went limp.

Eviction Moratorium Extended

The Biden administration on Thursday extended the nationwide ban on evictions for a month to help millions of tenants unable to make rent payments during the coronavirus pandemic, but said this is the last time it plans to do so.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, extended the evictions moratorium from June 30 until July 31.

The Biden administration has extended a nationwide eviction moratorium for another month, giving people more time to pay rent. The pause on evictions will now end on July 31. (Live 5 News)

The CDC said, “this is intended to be the final extension of the moratorium.”

The Treasury Department issued new guidance encouraging states and local governments to streamline the distribution of the nearly $47 billion in available emergency rental assistance funding.

Drive-Thru Job Fair

Job hunters will be able to connect with private and public employers on June 26 at the Henrico Government Center located on 4301 E. Parham Road.

The event is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

(WVIR)

Those who attend will be able to get information on job openings from employers around the Richmond region.

Employers interested in reserving a space at the fairs can click, here. For more information, click here.

Henrico School Calendars

Henrico County Public Schools is considering modified draft calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years that include a before and after Labor Day start to the school year.

HCPS announced earlier in June that it was considering pre-Labor Day starts to allow for more time to be built in for cultural and religious observances.

Source: Henrico County Public Schools

The school board won’t decide on the calendar proposals until late August, but not before getting more input from families and staff during virtual informational sessions in July.

To take a look at the proposed calendars, click here.

Minor League Baseball Relief

U.S. Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine will be introducing a new bill to help Virginia’s Minor League Baseball teams.

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)

The Minor League Baseball Relief Act would provide up to $550 million in federal relief funding for Minor League teams that were hurt financially after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money will help nine of Virginia’s teams, including the Richmond Flying Squirrels.

Valentine Museum Summer Events

The Valentine Museum announced a few upcoming events this week in a press release.

The Oasis: a Sunday Music Matinees will be taking place on June 27, July 25 and Aug. 29, and the first Thursday evening tour will start next week.

(wwbt/nbc12)

The first of The Oasis: a Sunday Music Matinee event takes place this Sunday from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the museum’s garden and features Calvin Presents and Sam Reed, two alternative soul musicians.

Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar and Cafe will have fresh food and drinks available, and the first winner of the Museums Store Raffle will be announced.

Final Thought

To improve is to change; To be perfect is to change often - Winston Churchill

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.