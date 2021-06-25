Healthcare Pros
Mechanicsville man killed in New Kent train vs. vehicle crash identified

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:53 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Mechanicsville man who was killed in a train vs. vehicle crash in New Kent County has been identified.

The crash occurred on Outpost Road at least 100 feet from Route 649 (Rockahock Road) around 5:47 p.m. on June 24.

A 2006 Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Outpost Road and was parked partially across the train tracks, controlled by a stop sign, when it was struck by a passenger train headed west.

Kevin A. Pence, 45, of Mechanicsville, the driver, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Pence was transported to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

A child was in the suburban and was secured in a child seat. The child was taken to a hospital with no life-threatening injuries.

State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.

Virginia State Police, CSX Police, Amtrak Police, New Kent Fire and Rescue and NKSO all responded to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

