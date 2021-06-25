Martinsville man arrested for allegedly stabbing, killing cab driver

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Martinsville man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and killing a cab driver Sunday.

The Danville Police Department said investigators Monday arrested 47-year-old James Edward Fultz IV, whom they believe cut or stabbed the driver of a cab he was riding in Sunday night.

The driver, 51-year-old Wendy Harris of Danville, died at the scene. According to police, Harris was found slumped over the steering wheel. Police said she had no other known connection to the suspect.

Fultz left the scene before police arrived, but investigators tracked him to a location on Temple Avenue and took him into custody, following a short foot chase.

Fultz is charged with first-degree murder and is being held at the Danville City Jail without bond.

Police said they have also charged him with the December 27 robbery of Carter’s Quick Shoppe at 3103 West Main Street.

Christie Morris, an employee at Carter’s, said the robbery happened just a few hours after the store opened on the 27th, and that Morris took around $250 and a few lottery tickets.

Danville Police held a H.E.A.R.T walk Monday in the area where the incident happened.

At this point, Fultz has not yet been arraigned, but is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing April 26 at 2 p.m.

Anyone with information on either case is asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 or use CARE crime tips app here.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.