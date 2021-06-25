Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury
Police are investigating
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.
Around 2:10 a.m., police were called to North 29th Street and Nine Mile Road for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they did not find anyone injured.
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle a few minutes later.
Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.