Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Around 2:10 a.m., police were called to North 29th Street and Nine Mile Road for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone injured.

According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle a few minutes later.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314.

