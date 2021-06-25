Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Man taken to hospital with serious gunshot injury

Police are investigating
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a...
According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle a few minutes later.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man was taken to the hospital with a serious gunshot injury.

Around 2:10 a.m., police were called to North 29th Street and Nine Mile Road for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they did not find anyone injured.

According to police, a man with a life-threatening gunshot wound arrived at the hospital via a personal vehicle a few minutes later.

Anyone with information should contact Major Crimes Detective A. Corchado at (804) 646-4314.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
(Source: Pixabay)
Train vs. vehicle crash kills one person, seriously injures multiple more
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot

Latest News

No appointments are needed.
Upcoming vaccine clinics to be held at three Richmond libraries
A 3D printing machine starts pouring the concrete walls for a house in South Richmond, the...
Printing a house? A Virginia first takes shape.
How much should you have saved up by the time you turn 20? 30? 40?
How much people from different age groups put aside for retirement
How much people from different age groups put aside for retirement
How much people from different age groups put aside for retirement