How much people from different age groups put aside for retirement

Are you putting money each paycheck into a 401K and wondering how you stack up against your peers? Well according to a survey of consumer finances, we have some ranges to show you!

If you are under 35, the average amount saved up for retirement is around $30,170.

Between 35 and 44 years old, the average amount set aside is $131,950.

Between 45 and 54, the average is $254,720 saved up for retirement.

Ages 55 to 64 it’s $408,420.

The bottom line here is these are just guides and goals to help you save as much as possible for your golden years.

Because Americans are living longer and most aren’t saving enough money for retirement.

