Henrico’s Technical Rescue Team members are on standby to help in Florida

Two members of Henrico’s Fire Station 1 are on alert to help near Miami.
By Henry Graff
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two members of Henrico’s Fire Station 1 are on alert to help near Miami. These special teams train constantly to make sure they are ready for the call.

Overall, 31 men and women make up the team. They can respond to those often dangerous rescue situations.

The team has a large trailer it can take to the scene with specialized equipment to deal with just about any scenario. For Henrico, the technical team often responds to cars into buildings, making that structure then unsafe and needing an engineer’s help too like in Florida.

“They are looking at what are ways to structurally shore or build up wooden or mechanical devices to keep the building from continuing to move or continuing to collapse,” said Capt. Barney Bolter, Henrico Co. Technical Rescue Team.

Richmond Fire Department crews have responded to a few high-profile collapses. 21 people were hurt in deck collapse at VCU party in the Fan-area in 2008.

A year later, The historic Eggleston Hotel partially collapsed early in the morning and eventually had to be demolished.

