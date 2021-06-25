Healthcare Pros
Henrico County Public Schools hosts free vaccination clinics for students

Vaccine
Vaccine(KKTV)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools and the Virginia Department of Health are partnering to provide free vaccinations to students with their Walk-in Summer Comprehensive Vaccination Clinics.

Students who are 12 or older will have the opportunity to get vaccinated for COVID-19, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningococcal virus.

Tetanus and meningococcal virus vaccines are required for students who are entering seventh grade, and the meningococcal virus vaccine is required for students entering 12th grade. HPV and COVID-19 vaccines are not required for students.

Students can get up to four vaccinations at one time or spread them out over the clinic dates. No appointments are needed.

The clinic’s dates, times and locations are listed below:

  • Wednesday, June 30 (9-11 a.m.)
    • Brookland Middle School (9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va.)
    • Tuckahoe Middle School (9000 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.)
  • Wednesday, July 7 (9-11 a.m.)
    • Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)
  • Wednesday, July 21 (9-11 a.m.)
    • Brookland Middle School (9200 Lydell Drive, Henrico, Va.)
    • Tuckahoe Middle School (9000 Three Chopt Road, Henrico, Va.)
  • Wednesday, July 28 (9-11 a.m.)
    • Elko Middle School (5901 Elko Road, Sandston, Va.)

All students must have signed consent from a parent or guardian on file.

Forms are available at the clinics, in the school’s front offices or ahead of time online here. All consent forms filled out in advance can be faxed (804)-343-6555, emailed to healthplan@henrico.k12.va.us or brought to the clinic.

Questions can be directed to Henrico County Public Schools Health Services at (804)-343-6504 or healthplan@henrico.k12.va.us during normal business hours.

