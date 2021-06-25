Healthcare Pros
Friday Forecast: A return of summertime humidity

A few afternoon/evening showers likely
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The big weather story: Summertime humidity returns Friday!

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and humid with a few showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon and early evening. Highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and breezy at times with an isolated shower and storm possible in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

SUNDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows near 70, highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny with a chance of an isolated shower and storm. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

