Crews working to extinguish fire at shuttered Petersburg elementary school that recently sold for $1

(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg fire crews are working to extinguish flames at the old Virginia Avenue Elementary School in Petersburg.

People are asked to avoid the area and roads around it have been temporarily closed.

Earlier this month, the building was sold to a developer for $1. EquityPlus, LLC planned to spend $10 million renovating the building to create 50 affordable housing units for seniors and veterans.

Construction on the single-family homes and the school renovations were set to start in September and expected to be fully completed 18 months later.

NBC12 has a crew on the scene of the fire and will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

