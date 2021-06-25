Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

F-22 Raptor formal training unit makes Virginia its permanent home

An F-22 and 3 F-86 Sabres. (Source: 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
An F-22 and 3 F-86 Sabres. (Source: 355th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 7:06 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The United States Air Force has decided to permanently locate the F-22 Raptor formal training unit (FTU) at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.

This decision to rebase will bring 31 F-22 and 16 other aircraft to Virginia along with 700 skilled military and civilian personnel and contractors.

Governor Ralph Northam, along with a bipartisan array of Virginian politicians, had lobbied to make Joint Base Langley-Eustis the F-22 FTU’s new home in 2019 after Hurricane Michael displaced the program from Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida, according to a press release from Northam’s office.

“We are thrilled to welcome the F-22 Raptor formal training unit to our Commonwealth,” said Governor Northam. “Home to a significant number of military installations with critical national security missions and operations, there is no place that welcomes service members more warmly than the Hampton Roads region. Langley-Eustis is the right choice, with the ideal environment to achieve the maintenance and supply efficiencies that are critical to successful F-22 squadron training. This move is good for the Air Force and the Langley-Eustis community, and demonstrates that Virginia is best suited to host this mission and the next generation of air dominance fighter aircraft.”

Joint Base Langley-Eustis is already home to the Virginia Air National Guard 192 fighter wing which flies F-22 and has experience instructors who can support the FTU.

“I am proud to welcome the F-22 Flight and Maintenance Formal Training Unit to Joint Base Langley-Eustis and Hampton Roads,” said Congresswoman Elaine Luria (D), who represents Virginia’s second district. “This decision from the Air Force and the Department of Defense sends a strong message about our community’s commitment to active duty personnel, our veterans, and their families.”

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
attempted robbery suspects
Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified
State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Many feared dead after Florida beachfront condo collapses
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot

Latest News

Crews working to extinguish fire at shuttered Petersburg elementary school that recently sold for $1
State police say the train did not derail, and the passengers on the train did not have injuries.
Neighbors say train crossing where Mechanicsville man died does not have proper warning signals
Willie Noise’s relatives have concerns about an altercation at the river that claimed his life.
Petersburg police say no wrong doing by officers in deadly river altercation
Vaccine
Henrico County Public Schools hosts free vaccination clinics for students