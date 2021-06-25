Healthcare Pros
Expert: “Entirely too early” to identify cause of Florida building collapse

Rescuers look for survivors from a partial building collapse in south Florida.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - A Virginia Tech expert in forensic structural engineering says it’s “pure speculation” at this point to guess what might have led to the partial collapse Thursday morning of a 12-story condominium complex in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

“It is entirely too early to tell what happened,” says Roberto Leon, the D.H. Burrows Professor of Construction Engineering in The Charles Edward Via, Jr., Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. “This is going to require quite a bit of investigation, and in the end, we might not come to a complete understanding of what happened here.”

Leon studies structural failures and has experience investigating structural collapses.

Regarding surveillance video showing the collapse:

“By itself you can’t begin to draw any conclusions from a video. We have all of these surveillance cameras now, so we get to see what happened. But it takes very careful examination of these videos — almost on a pixel-by-pixel basis — to determine the collapse initiation. What you can see in the video and what a careful analysis of the video might show later on are entirely different things. So, it is useful, but we’re not going to establish the cause of the collapse based on a video alone.”

On examining the building’s design and its 1981 construction:

It was probably designed to the standards of the time. But our standards have changed quite drastically over the last 40 years or so. With the benefit of modern computer analysis, there could be some design issues that we see today that weren’t clear then.”

On the way the building partially collapsed:

“The kind of remnants that you have in this pancake type collapse unfortunately destroy a lot of the evidence. The columns and walls — all the vertical elements that stabilize a structure — appear to have been damaged or destroyed. The lack of intact structural elements will likely affect the pace of the investigation.”

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

