Emergency bridge work closes Old Fredricksburg Road over I-64 in Goochland
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Old Fredricksburg Road that goes over I-64 in Goochland County will be closed due to emergency bridgework, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.
Drivers should use the following alternative routes in the meantime:
- Southbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 west to Shannon Hill Rd. (Rt. 605) south to I-64 east back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.
- Northbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 east to Cross County Rd. (Rt. 522) north to I-64 west back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.
The road should reopen to traffic in two weeks.
For questions, call VDOT’s customer service at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).
