Emergency bridge work closes Old Fredricksburg Road over I-64 in Goochland

Old Fredricksburg Road that goes over I-64 in Goochland County will be closed due to emergency...
Old Fredricksburg Road that goes over I-64 in Goochland County will be closed due to emergency bridgework, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.(Greg Blomberg - stock.adobe.com)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Old Fredricksburg Road that goes over I-64 in Goochland County will be closed due to emergency bridgework, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.

Drivers should use the following alternative routes in the meantime:

  • Southbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 west to Shannon Hill Rd. (Rt. 605) south to I-64 east back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.
  • Northbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 east to Cross County Rd. (Rt. 522) north to I-64 west back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.

The road should reopen to traffic in two weeks.

For questions, call VDOT’s customer service at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

