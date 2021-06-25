Emergency bridge work closes Old Fredricksburg Road over I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - Old Fredricksburg Road that goes over I-64 in Goochland County will be closed due to emergency bridgework, the Virginia Department of Transportation says.

Drivers should use the following alternative routes in the meantime:

Southbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 west to Shannon Hill Rd. (Rt. 605) south to I-64 east back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.

Northbound Old Fredericksburg Rd. (Rt. 629) – Take I-64 east to Cross County Rd. (Rt. 522) north to I-64 west back to Old Fredericksburg Rd.

The road should reopen to traffic in two weeks.

For questions, call VDOT’s customer service at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

