Chesterfield Police searching for robbery suspect

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield County Police are searching for a man caught on camera robbing a convenience store Friday morning.

The robbery occurred at the Sunoco at 2411 W. Hundred Road around 9:15 a.m.

According to police, the suspect entered the business and demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk before fleeing on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect’s photo should call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-784-0660.

