Chesterfield K-9 catches suspect who stole multiple vehicles

(NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:51 PM EDT
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield K-9 successfully caught a suspect who stole multiple vehicles.

The suspect was involved in a morning pursuit with Police.

Police responded to the 9400 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of stolen vehicles and a possible breaking and entering around 8 a.m.

When officers discovered the stolen vehicle on the road, they attempted a traffic stop. The suspect did not respond, prompting the pursuit by police.

The vehicle had a tracker, so the police stopped the initial pursuit and tracked the location of the vehicle to Powhatan County where the pursuit resumed.

A Chesterfield Police Department canine and officers assisted Virginia State Police in the pursuit and the suspect was arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officers have discovered that three vehicles have been taken from a parking lot near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Tuxford Road.

