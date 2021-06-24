Healthcare Pros
WWII soldier’s remains finally return home to Richmond

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Army Staff Sargent Raymond C. Blanton, who died in World War II, will finally be buried in his home town Richmond, Virginia on July 1.

Blanton’s remains were originally buried in 1950 in the Ardennes American Cemetery and then later disinterred and sent to the Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency laboratory to be identified.

Using circumstantial evidence and dental, anthropological and mitochondrial DNA analysis, Blanton was identified on April 23, 2020.

At just 19-years old, Blanton died in Germeter, Germany on Oct. 14, 1944, while serving in the Company C, 1st Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment, 9th Infantry Division. His body was lost due to the ongoing fighting.

On the Walls of the Missing at Netherlands American Cemetery, Blanton’s name is recorded along with other fellow lost WWII heroes. Now, a rosette will be placed next to Blanton’s name to indicate he has been found.

Blanton’s funeral will be held at Bliley’s Funeral Home and he will be buried at Maury Cemetry.

For more about Defense Prisoner of War and Mission in Action Accounting Agency’s missions to identify lost soldiers, visit their website here, and for more about Blanton, visit their page about him here.

