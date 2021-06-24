The Valentine Museum announces summer events

Healthcare Pros
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Valentine Museum announced a few upcoming events this week in a press release.

The Oasis: a Sunday Music Matinees will be taking place on June 27, July 25 and August 29, and the first Thursday evening tour will start next week.

The first of The Oasis: a Sunday Music Matinee event takes place this Sunday from 2:30 to 4:00 p.m. in the museum’s garden and features Calvin Presents and Sam Reed, two alternative soul musicians. Ms. Bee’s Juice Bar and Cafe will have fresh food and drinks available, and the first winner of the Museums Store Raffle will be announced.

The first Thursday evening tour starts July 1 at 6 p.m., featuring Ballot Battle — Richmond Suffrage Walking Tour. To reserve a ticket visit their website here. More Thursday evening tours will be offered throughout July.

For information about the other The Oasis: a Sunday Music Matinee and Thursday evening tours being offered in July visit The Valentine’s website calendar here.

