Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Tips for getting back on a normal sleep schedule

By Sarah Bloom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a most unusual year, we’ve seen a lot of change, such as learning and working from home.

Some of those changes may have disrupted your schedule and even more likely, your sleep.

A Richmond area mother and sleep expert has some tips on how you and your kids can get more sleep.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.

Latest News

3d printed home in Southside richmond
Virginia’s first 3-D printed home going up in Richmond’s Southside
Henrico County Public Schools
Henrico Schools release updated proposal calendars for pre-Labor Day starts
The insurrection at the United States Capitol on Jan. 6.
Mechanicsville man charged with assaulting law enforcement during US Capitol riot
All Virginia public school systems are required to create a more inclusive environment for...
VDOE: All public schools required to have inclusive policy for transgender students by Fall 2021