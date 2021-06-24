Tips for getting back on a normal sleep schedule
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In a most unusual year, we’ve seen a lot of change, such as learning and working from home.
Some of those changes may have disrupted your schedule and even more likely, your sleep.
A Richmond area mother and sleep expert has some tips on how you and your kids can get more sleep.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.