Thursday Forecast: Stellar early summer weather for Virginia
Humidity comes back tomorrow
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant weather gives way to mainly dry but hotter and more humid weather for the weekend.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Only spotty afternoon storms possible this weekend and into next week. Most areas stay dry.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.
