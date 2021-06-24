Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Stellar early summer weather for Virginia

Humidity comes back tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:45 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant weather gives way to mainly dry but hotter and more humid weather for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Only spotty afternoon storms possible this weekend and into next week. Most areas stay dry.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Latest News

Forecast: Low humidity again Thursday!
Richmond 7-day forecast
Gradually turning warmer next few days
When thunder roars, go indoors!
Surprising facts about lightning safety
Lightning safety tips
Lightning facts and safety tips