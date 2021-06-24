Thursday Forecast: Stellar early summer weather for Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Dry and pleasant weather gives way to mainly dry but hotter and more humid weather for the weekend.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with low humidity! Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the low 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly to partly sunny and humid with an isolated shower or storm in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Only spotty afternoon storms possible this weekend and into next week. Most areas stay dry.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 60s, highs near 90.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

