Salem mother writes children’s book to shine light on premature birth

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of learning to let her preemie swim on his own, a local author is inspiring hope for parents in her new book, “Sammie the Salmon.”

After eight miscarriages, fertility treatments, and in-vitro fertilization, Debra Cassell’s doctors told her and her husband they’d be having twins.

“It was a boy and a girl, Allison and Sam, and I’d always wanted a boy and a girl, so that was the best experience of my life,” recalls Cassell.

At seven months pregnant, pains in Debra’s side revealed a complication that sent her to the hospital much earlier than planned, with doctors having to perform an emergency C-section.

Sam would survive, at only 1 pound, 13 ounces. His twin sister, Allison, had additional medical problems in the following days.

“They couldn’t do anything to save her. She passed at 11 days and I didn’t want to go back to the hospital, I just laid in bed,” says Cassell.

She points to a picture in the book, with the titular character in a fishbowl, representing the incubator.

“When we brought him home we were so overprotective, because of everything that we’d been through. We didn’t take him out of the house for two years. Except for just doctors’ appointments,” explains Cassell.

“I just remembered I didn’t want to leave him. I was so afraid of leaving him with the stranger and that’s when the words for the book came out.”

Ten years later, Debra found the poem she’d written about her experience. Last Spring, she partnered with an illustrator to publish “Sammie the Salmon,” a tribute to her son’s survival story as a preemie.

Sam has juvenile arthritis but is otherwise a healthy 14-year-old.

A few months ago, Debra finally told Sam about his departed twin sister.

“I didn’t talk about it for years and years and years, but then I realized that other people need help too,” says Cassell. “All the babies that are born prematurely are miracles because they’re here for a reason. Just don’t give up, just keep believing and have faith.”

