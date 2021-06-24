RRHA looks to create community liaison with RPD

Healthcare Pros
By Enzo Domingo
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond is hoping to strengthen the bonds between Police and people in public housing through the use of a liaison.

The role would bridge the gap between police and place like Mosby or Gilpin Courts; it’s perhaps a way to help build more trust between the two entities. The Richmond Redevelopment and Housing Authority is proposing to shell out for $75,000 for the new program manager.

The City Council’s public safety committee discussed the proposal on Tuesday:

“Is this [$75,000] going to come from the police department? From the administration? Who’s going to hire this person?” asked Councilwoman Reva Trammell during the meeting. She heads the city council public safety committee.

“It would bring a bond. Even if it’s just one person,” Trammell said. The 8th District representative believes that the city lacks community policing, and that this proposal would ease the load on RPD.

“We don’t have enough police officers out there,” she said.

The program manger would represent RRHA communities around Richmond. RPD’s Deputy Chief Victoria Pearson expressed concerns in delaying the vote, as RRHA’s fiscal year end in September, adding that it may prolong their community policing efforts.

So far, Council Members Trammel and Ann-Frances Lambert pushed for it.

“We don’t have community policing, not in our city. That what people are saying - that’s not just coming from me - it’s coming from them. And they want it back. They want it back now. They want to feel safe again,” Trammell said.

She adds that the full council is set to vote on Monday night. If voted in, the public safety committee would flesh out more details on the role at their next meeting in July.

