RPS to hold town hall, discuss school reopenings in Central Va.
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will join local leaders and school district heads on Thursday to discuss school reopenings in Central Virginia.
The officials will discuss school reopenings, expectations for the fall semester, and how each school district is emerging from COVID-19.
Kamras will attend the Education Town Hall alongside:
- Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond
- Eric Jones, superintendent of Powhatan County Public Schools
- Mervin Daughtery, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools
- Holly Coy, assistant superintendent of Richmond Public Schools
- Kathy Burcher, deputy secretary of education
The event runs from 7-8 p.m. Register through this link.
