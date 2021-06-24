RPS to hold town hall, discuss school reopenings in Central Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will join local leaders and school district heads on Thursday to discuss school reopenings in Central Virginia.

The officials will discuss school reopenings, expectations for the fall semester, and how each school district is emerging from COVID-19.

Kamras will attend the Education Town Hall alongside:

Sen. Ghazala Hashmi, D-Richmond

Eric Jones, superintendent of Powhatan County Public Schools

Mervin Daughtery, superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools

Holly Coy, assistant superintendent of Richmond Public Schools

Kathy Burcher, deputy secretary of education

The event runs from 7-8 p.m. Register through this link.

