Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Richmond to hold Fourth of July celebration

Fireworks (Source: File)
Fireworks (Source: File)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will hold a modified Fourth of July celebration.

A fireworks display at Dogwood Dell will start around 9:15 p.m., but there will not be entertainment or food vendors available prior to the show.

No parking zone will be in effect at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater from noon to 11 p.m. and will be enforced by Richmond police from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Here are the no parking zones:

  • 700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue  between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)
  • Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)
  • Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)
  • Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street  (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those who attend can park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake and Shields Lake.

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those in attendance will be able to park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake, and Shields Lake.

Those who attend will not be able to sit within Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Fireworks can be watched from Shields and Swan Lakes area, Fountain Lake area and the area in front of the Carillon.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Latest News

Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond
RAL calendar contest
Richmond Animal League Calendar Contest
Virginia Museum of History & Culture
Virginia Museum of History & Culture nationally recognized
Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway
Chesterfield to discuss renaming Jefferson Davis Highway