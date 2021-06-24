Richmond to hold Fourth of July celebration

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond’s Department of Parks, Recreation and Community Facilities will hold a modified Fourth of July celebration.

A fireworks display at Dogwood Dell will start around 9:15 p.m., but there will not be entertainment or food vendors available prior to the show.

No parking zone will be in effect at Dogwood Dell Amphitheater from noon to 11 p.m. and will be enforced by Richmond police from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 4.

Here are the no parking zones:

700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)

Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)

Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m. Those who attend can park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake and Shields Lake.

Those who attend will not be able to sit within Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Fireworks can be watched from Shields and Swan Lakes area, Fountain Lake area and the area in front of the Carillon.

