Reams Elementary School unveils new school to parents and teachers

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Reams Elementary School unveiled its new building to a crowd of students, teachers, and staff in an outdoor ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new facility boasts a 95,990 square foot school that can teach up to 750 students. It is built on the same land as the previous school, which was originally built back in the late 60s and torn down in October 2019.

“We are so beyond proud to offer this building to our Reams Elementary School family who is so deserving of a new place to call their own,” said Dot Heffron, school board member of Reams Elementary school. “This building will be able to offer technologies that wasn’t an option back in the old building.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools said $35.49 million was budgeted for the new elementary school, but construction was completed on time and under budget.

Reams Elementary School will welcome their first group of students in late August.

