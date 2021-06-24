Healthcare Pros
Officials warn citizens of scammer pretending to be with Hanover Sheriff’s Office

(Source: Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be aware of a scam where the caller pretends to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

Officials said the caller will identify himself as either Captain Knox, Sgt. Taylor or Sgt. Justin Smith before telling the potential victim there is a warrant for their arrest for having missed jury duty.

The caller then tells the victim to respond with a certain amount of cash to pay the fine and terminate the warrant.

“In some cases, while the victim is in transit to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammer will call them back and advise them not to go to the Sheriff’s Office, but rather go purchase a number of Green Dot gift cards.  The scammer then advises the victim to call them back once the gift cards have been purchased and read the numbers off the cards to them,” the sheriff’s office said.

Officials are reminding citizens that this is a scam and that no member of the sheriff’s office will ever call demanding payment as the result of a warrant.

Anyone who has been a victim is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140.

