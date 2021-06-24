News to Know for June 24: Markiya Dickson murder suspect found guilty; GA special session; Sunny with low humidity

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top headlines before you head out the door.

Sunny with low humidity

Dry and pleasant weather gives way to mainly dry, but hotter and more humid, weather for this weekend.

Today it will be mostly sunny with low humidity! “Best Weather Day of the Week” with highs in the low 80s.

Third man found guilty in Markiya Dickson murder

The third man accused of killing 9-year-old Markiya Dickson was found guilty on all charges by a jury during a two-day trial.

Jesus Turner was found guilty of first-degree murder, malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Quinshawn Betts and Jermaine Davis were previously found guilty of second-degree murder, malicious wounding and firearm charges.

Turner is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 16.

Court upholds ruling to dismiss defamation suit

A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after CBS News broadcast interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Fairfax had failed to “plausibly allege” that CBS made allegedly defamatory statements knowing they were false.

Governor announces General Assembly special session

Governor Ralph Northam has issued a proclamation calling the members of the General Assembly into special session on Monday, August 2.

A special session is necessary, says the governor, to fill judicial vacancies and allocate more than $4.3 billion in federal relief funding.

Priorities for this federal funding include public health, small businesses, workers, public schools and broadband access.

Growing guidelines in Virginia’s marijuana law

Next week, marijuana will be legal in Virginia and adults 21 and up can grow up to four marijuana plants at home.

But there’s a catch: It will still be illegal to sell marijuana and seeds for growth. One shop is helping its customers prepare for the change:

Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody

A shootout prompted a heavy police presence and closed Broad Street in Henrico for a period of time while police searched for a suspect.

Officers said two people involved in an armed robbery started shooting at each other and a third person ran from the scene.

“Officers were able to immediately engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, we can confirm a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon,” police said.

Petersburg High School vaccination clinic

Students aged 12 and older can receive a free Pfizer shot during a clinic today at Petersburg High School.

It’s from noon to 2 p.m. today with no appointments necessary.

Anyone younger than 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. A consent form must be completed as well.

Ribbon-cutting for Chesterfield’s newest elementary school

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held for the new Reams Road Elementary School.

Due to the pandemic, in-person attendance will be limited. The event will be live-streamed here.

The ceremony will take place today from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Reams Road Elementary School, 10141 Reams Road.

Henrico considers renaming Varina athletic facility

The Henrico County School Board is discussing the possibility of renaming Varina High School’s athletic facilities in honor of a beloved custodian and teacher.

It has been proposed that the football field and stadium be renamed after James Dawkins, a Varina graduate and long-time custodian who died in January 2020.

Final Thought

“We are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars.” ― Oscar Wilde

