Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Richmond man

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a Richmond apartment on Monday evening.

Richmond Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway around 6:44 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred at 1400 block of Treehaven Drive.

Officers found Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera, 22, of Richmond, in his apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, authorities arrested and charged Elijah Evans, 23, of Richmond, with murder. RPD said additional charges are pending.

Detectives are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a second possible suspect.

RPD said that about three hours after this shooting, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives determined the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information contact Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. ¿Tiene información sobre este homicidio? Llame al Detective Corchado al (804) 646-4314.

