Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder in shooting death of Richmond man

By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect has been charged with murder after a man was found shot to death inside a Richmond apartment on Monday evening.

Richmond Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 4600 block of Southwood Parkway around 6:44 p.m. Monday.

The incident occurred at 1400 block of Treehaven Drive.

Officers found Saul Alejandro Martinez Barrera, 22, of Richmond, in his apartment with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, authorities arrested and charged Elijah Evans, 23, of Richmond, with murder. RPD said additional charges are pending.

Elijah Evans
Elijah Evans(Richmond Police)

Detectives are also asking for the public’s help in identifying a second possible suspect.

RPD said that about three hours after this shooting, a man with a gunshot wound arrived at a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Detectives determined the two shootings are connected.

If you have any information contact Major Crimes G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. ¿Tiene información sobre este homicidio? Llame al Detective Corchado al (804) 646-4314.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.

Latest News

Fralin Biomedical Research Institute
Fralin Biomedical Research Institute to conduct focused ultrasound research
Birds across the South and Midwest are dying from an unusual and unexplained illness.
DNR warns of illness in birds
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
3 interested in Charlottesville Confederate statues, so far
Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody