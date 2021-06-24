Henrico Schools release updated proposal calendars for pre-Labor Day starts

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County Public Schools is considering modified draft calendars for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 school years that include a before and after Labor Day start to the school year.

HCPS announced earlier in June that it was considering pre-Labor Day starts to allow for more time to be built in for cultural and religious observances.

The school board won’t decide on the calendar proposals until late August, but not before getting more input from families and staff during virtual informational sessions in July.

Here is a look at the proposed calendars:

TWO DRAFT CALENDAR PROPOSALS FOR 2022-23

(To view the full proposals, click here)

Pre-Labor Day start proposal (highlights):

School begins Aug. 29, 2022 (one week prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 5).

Winter Break is Dec. 19-30.

Spring Break is April 3-7.

Last day of school for students is June 9, 2023.

Post-Labor Day start proposal (highlights):

School begins Sept. 6, 2022 (Labor Day is Sept. 5).

Winter Break is Dec. 19-30.

Spring Break is April 3-7.

Last day of school for students is June 16, 2023.

TWO DRAFT CALENDAR PROPOSALS FOR 2023-24

(To view the full proposals, click here)

Pre-Labor Day start proposal (highlights):

School begins Aug. 21, 2023 (two weeks prior to Labor Day, which is Sept. 4).

Winter Break is Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

Spring Break is April 1-5.

Last day of school for students is May 31, 2024.

Post-Labor Day start proposal (highlights):

School begins Sept. 5, 2023 (Labor Day is Sept. 4).

Winter Break is Dec. 25-Jan. 5.

Spring Break is April 1-5.

Last day of school for students is June 14, 2024.

The first virtual information session will be held on July 14 for employees. Two public information sessions will be held on July 15 with the first session being 11 a.m. to noon and the second being 4-5 p.m. Those can be joined at the time, here.

