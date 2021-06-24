Henrico school board considers proposal to rename Varina HS athletic facilities after custodian, teacher
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 8:32 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board is discussing the possibility of renaming Varina High School’s athletic facilities in honor of a beloved custodian and teacher.
It has been proposed that the football field and stadium be renamed after James Dawkins, a Varina graduate and long-time custodian who died in January 2020.
The proposal also includes renaming the football field house after Woodrow Sanderford, who was a science teacher and football coach for several years.
The full proposal can be viewed, here.
