Henrico school board considers proposal to rename Varina HS athletic facilities after custodian, teacher

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County School Board is discussing the possibility of renaming Varina High School’s athletic facilities in honor of a beloved custodian and teacher.

It has been proposed that the football field and stadium be renamed after James Dawkins, a Varina graduate and long-time custodian who died in January 2020.

The proposal also includes renaming the football field house after Woodrow Sanderford, who was a science teacher and football coach for several years.

The full proposal can be viewed, here.

