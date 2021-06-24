Healthcare Pros
Hanover Co. approves $2.4 million for new firefighter training building

Hanover County has approved a $2.4 million contract to construct a new burn building, used for...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Firefighter in Hanover will soon have a new burn building for training purposes, according to a Facebook post from the county.

Hanover County approved a $2.4 million contract to build the new structure.

Officials say the current building has been used for 27 years and can no longer be used for its purpose.

For the time being, fire department and EMS crews in the county have been using facilities in other localities.

“We derived tremendous value from the original investment but it was time,” the post stated.

