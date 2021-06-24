Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor’s lawsuit upheld

Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax looks over a briefing book prior to the start of the senate...
Virginia Lt. Gov Justin Fairfax looks over a briefing book prior to the start of the senate session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019. A California woman has accused Fairfax of sexually assaulting her 15 years ago. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) AP(Steve Helber | AP Photo/Steve Helber)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 5:46 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld a ruling dismissing a defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax after CBS News broadcast interviews with two women who accused him of sexual assault.

A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Wednesday that Fairfax had failed to “plausibly allege” that CBS made allegedly defamatory statements knowing they were false.

The allegations made against Fairfax were made in 2019, when it appeared Gov. Ralph Northam might resign after a blackface photo on his medical school yearbook page surfaced. But the allegations against Fairfax blunted the momentum for Northam’s resignation.

Fairfax has adamantly denied the allegations and says both encounters were consensual.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Latest News

Virginia’s projected surplus could approach $2 billion
Governor Ralph Northam announced plans to allocate more than $11.1 million in Growth and...
Gov. Northman announces $11.1 Million in GO Virginia Grants
The seeds will be given out on July 1 at three locations around the state.
Organization to give out free cannabis seeds on July 1
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session