Dinwiddie Co. residents can visit Pamplin Park for free this year

Flowers in Pamplin Historical Park
Flowers in Pamplin Historical Park(Pixabay)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Dinwiddie County residents can visit Pamplin Historical Park for free until next summer.

The free admission begins July 1 and continues until June 30, 2022.

“We are excited about this new partnership and hope that Dinwiddie families will take advantage of the opportunity to spend time outdoors enjoying Pamplin Park’s 424 acres and 4 miles of walking trails,” Brenda Ebron-Bonner said. “The park is a great place for a walk or a picnic.”

Pamplin Historical Park is located at 6125 Boydton Plank Rd. in North Dinwiddie. When making their first visit to the park, Dinwiddie residents will need to present photo identification for residency verification.

A Dinwiddie County Resident Park Pass will be issued and will be the only form of identification needed for entry.

