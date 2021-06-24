Healthcare Pros
RVA Today
Virginia is for Lovers
Advertise With Us
Advertisement

Capital Region Workforce Partnership host drive-thru job fair

(KGWN)
By Katherine Lutge
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Capital Region Workforce Partnership is hosting the Spring Back Employment and Resource Fair this Saturday at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 Parham Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This drive-thru job and information fair will be an opportunity for people seeking employment to network with private and public employers and learn information about employment resources and opportunities in the Richmond area.

The fair will also provide participants with information regarding educations programs, workforce support services and summer resources and programs available to people.

Care kits that have information about COVID-19 safety and vaccinations information will be available and distributed.

“This is a great time for employers who are hiring to connect with potential candidates,” executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, Brian Davis, said in a press release. “It’s also a great time to make people throughout the region aware of the resources that are available to help them on their reemployment journey.”

There is still some space available for employers interested in participating. To sign up employers can fill out this survey here.

For more information about the event visit the Virginia Career Works website or call (804)-652-3220.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver...
Attempted robbery leads to shootout; 3 in custody
At least three people were injured when a pedestrian bridge collapsed in Washington, D.C....
Video: At least 6 hurt in pedestrian bridge collapse in D.C.
Backups are about two miles.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causes backups in Richmond
Melissa Brown
She’s been out of prison for 11 years. In Virginia, she still has a lifetime employment ban from many professions.
Susie was not able to walk and was most likely left in that area, the RACC said in a statement...
Dog euthanized after being found unable to walk, abandoned alongside road in Richmond

Latest News

It’s a tough job, but someone has to do it. And now Richmond’s Fire Department needs you to...
Richmond Fire Department sounds alarm over need for recruitments
Elementary School welcomes families to new building
Reams Elementary School unveils new school to parents and teachers
Two people have been displaced following a Chesterfield house fire.
2 displaced following Chesterfield house fire
(Source: Pixabay)
Officials warn citizens of scammer pretending to be with Hanover Sheriff’s Office