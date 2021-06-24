Capital Region Workforce Partnership host drive-thru job fair

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Capital Region Workforce Partnership is hosting the Spring Back Employment and Resource Fair this Saturday at the Henrico Government Center, 4301 Parham Road, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This drive-thru job and information fair will be an opportunity for people seeking employment to network with private and public employers and learn information about employment resources and opportunities in the Richmond area.

The fair will also provide participants with information regarding educations programs, workforce support services and summer resources and programs available to people.

Care kits that have information about COVID-19 safety and vaccinations information will be available and distributed.

“This is a great time for employers who are hiring to connect with potential candidates,” executive director of the Capital Region Workforce Partnership, Brian Davis, said in a press release. “It’s also a great time to make people throughout the region aware of the resources that are available to help them on their reemployment journey.”

There is still some space available for employers interested in participating. To sign up employers can fill out this survey here.

For more information about the event visit the Virginia Career Works website or call (804)-652-3220.

