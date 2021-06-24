Healthcare Pros
Broadway in Richmond back for 2021-22 season

Broadway in Richmond is returning for the 2021-22 season with "Mean Girls" added to the schedule.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 24, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Broadway in Richmond is returning to the Altria Theater for the 2021-22 season with three Richmond premieres, two Broadway classics and the return of a blockbuster favorite.

Two shows — “Fiddler On The Roof” and “The Band’s Visit” — have been rescheduled from the 2019-20 season.

Subscriptions go on sale Monday, June 28 at 10:00 a.m. Current subscribers can renew, and new subscribers can purchase season tickets. Individual show tickets will be announced as each performance approaches. Group sales opportunities will be also be available.

The season performance dates are listed below:

“Anastasia”: October 26 - 31, 2021 with 8 performances

“Come From Away”: February 1 – 6, 2022 with 8 performances

“Disney’s The Lion King”: March 9 – 20, 2022 with 15 performances

Rescheduled: “Fiddler On The Roof”: April 5 – 10, 2022 with 8 performances

“My Fair Lady”: May 31 – June 5, 2022 with 8 performances

“Jesus Christ Superstar”:  June 21 - 26, 2022 with 8 performances

Rescheduled: “The Band’s Visit”: July 26 – 31, 2022 with 8 performances

“Mean Girls”: September 20  - 25, 2022 with 8 performances

The five-show package starts at $215. Subscription packages are available Tuesday through Sunday with best seats and pricing available Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings. To learn more about additional package information, call the Subscriber Hotline at 804-592-3401 or visit BroadwayInRichmond.com.

