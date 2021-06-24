Police: 3 men charged in Henrico attempted robbery, shootout identified

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say three men have been identified and charged in an attempted robbery and shootout.

Around 2 p.m. on June 23, there was an attempted robbery in the area of 9300 block of Silver Stream Lane.

Officers said two people involved started shooting at each other and a third person ran from the scene.

A heavy police presence responded to the shootout and closed Broad Street for a period of time. Police also starting searching for a suspect.

NEW INFORMATION as of 6pm: @HenricoPolice say there was an attempted robbery that occurred in the area of Silver Stream Lane near W. Broad Street in Henrico’s west end. Two of those people involved started exchanging gunfire, a third person fled the scene. #HenricoNews #NBC12 pic.twitter.com/UBrSqHlE3v — Karina Bolster (@KarinaNBC12) June 23, 2021

Police were already in the area on an unrelated investigation.

“Officers were able to immediately engage those shooting at one another and during the interaction, we can confirm a Henrico County Police Officer fired their weapon,” police said.

Folks like Devin Johnston, who works nearby at a home improvement store, said she heard the gunshots fired outside.

“I’m ringing up people outside and all of sudden we hear three gunshots, and everyone was like ‘oh my gosh, what was that?’” said Johnston. “My manager came running over and locking up the doors and chaining them up.”

One man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say all three suspects involved in the attempted robbery have been identified and charged with:

Jahiem Cooper-Mattison - Attempted robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony (Cooper Mattison also has an arrest warrant from Virginia Beach police)

Jordan Mumford - Attempted robbery, Conspiracy to commit robbery, Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and Discharge a firearm

Shaquan Carter - Attempted robbery, Conspiracy to Commit robbery, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony

The officer who fired his weapon was not hurt and is on administrative leave.

Broad Street is closed in both directions in Henrico County for a heavy police presence (NBC12)

The Officer-Involved Investigations Team is assisting in the investigation.

Broad Street was closed in both directions between Pemberton Road and West End Drive.

In the hours after Broad Street was closed, officers canvassed nearby businesses asking for surveillance video and telling owners to lock their back doors for their own safety.

“I have had a couple of officers ask us if we had any surveillance cameras here, so we’re helping out in any way we can,” said Apollo’s Flame Baked Pizza owner, Rich Handschuh. “I could see officers here with rifles and a couple of army people running into the woods, and I haven’t seen them come out yet but I have no idea what’s going on.”

Broad Street was closed for more than three hours before police opened both lanes were finally opened just after 5 p.m.

Traffic Alert: Rt. 250(Broad Street) is closed in both directions between Pemberton Road/Springfield Road and West End Drive. Please utilize an alternate route. Commuting traffic will notice a heavy police presence in the area. For public safety the roadway has been closed. pic.twitter.com/hizWdaRdM4 — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 23, 2021

“It’s scary to be right here in the West End having gunshots. You hear it all the time now. I don’t understand what’s going on,” Johnston said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, Crime Stoppers 804-780-1000, or submit anonymous tips on the P3Tip app from any smartphone device.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.